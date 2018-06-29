The Latest: Trainer charged in Nassar case had various roles

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at a famed gymnastics training center in Texas (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A former trainer who’s been charged with sexual assault involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas had various roles in training programs.

Debbie Van Horn worked alongside imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. She was indicted Friday on one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Asked for specifics about the allegations against Van Horn, Walker County District Attorney David Weeks said only that she was charged as “acting as a party” with Nassar.

News releases posted in recent years on USA Gymnastics’ website show the 63-year-old Van Horn was part of a youth development camp for gymnasts in 2016.

She was involved with the care of athletes on the 2014 JumpStart National Team for athletes ages 8-10.

She also was listed as a member of the USA Gymnastics Medical Task Force, which was started in 2013 to provide leadership and oversight of athlete care.

___

2:35 p.m.

Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse stemming from an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud announced Friday that Nassar faces six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi north of Houston.

Stroud says no charges have been filed against the Karolyis, and that both have been cooperative during the investigation.

Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their since-closed gymnastics ranch. Two of them said Nassar abused them there.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.

___

9 a.m.

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Five former U.S. gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at the center about an hour north of Houston.

Two gymnasts said Nassar abused them there. The governor later ordered an investigation into what he called “gut-wrenching” allegations.

The facility has since closed, and Nassar has been imprisoned for life.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. The agency will join Walker County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials at a Friday news conference to discuss developments.

The gymnasts said Texas hadn’t executed search warrants or secured indictments, even as some statutes of limitation loomed.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.

___

