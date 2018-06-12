The Latest: Warriors star Curry gets close to roaring crowd

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the parade for the Golden State Warriors (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has gotten off the double-decker bus to the cheers of the crowd.

Curry is holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy up in the air as dozens of cameras surround him.

Officials had promised a more interactive parade this year for the team that has won three championships in four years.

Klay Thompson used a megaphone from the bus to say hello to the crowd but his greeting was drowned out.

Teenager Adriana Carnecer of San Francisco says she is a lifelong fan and is excited the team will be closer to home.

The back-to-back champions plan to move to San Francisco next year.

The 15-year-old says the team, which has won three championships in four years, has started “something that’s going to be greater than it already is.”

___

11:25 a.m.

Gold and blue confetti is raining down in downtown Oakland, California, as a parade to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ third NBA title in four years gets underway.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is throwing T-shirts to fans and waving from the top of an open, double-decker bus.

Fans arrived hours before the start of the parade Tuesday to get a prime spot along the route.

The NBA champions have gone back-to-back, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 on Friday night to finish off a sweep of the NBA Finals in the fourth consecutive meeting between the clubs.

___

10:40 a.m.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is promising fans the team will “get greedy” and win more championships.

Curry says he never imagined the team would have a parade “let alone two and now three.”

Curry spoke during a short interview Tuesday with the team that was broadcast live before the start of the parade through Oakland, California.

He says “this is for you guys.”

The guard is wearing a large sun hat and under it a “RUN TMC” baseball cap in honor of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, the namesakes for the Don Nelson-coached Warriors teams during the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons.

___

9:15 a.m.

Oakland resident Jasmine Culp says she is elated to attend her third Warriors parade with her three children.

The 36-year-old mother painted her lips blue and dressed in a sparkling golden sequined dress, sash, and blue-gold feather accessories to attend the parade Tuesday that she says has become a family tradition.

Culp says she and her family love that they can kick off the summer by dressing up to celebrate the Warriors.

She acknowledges it will be sad to see the Warriors move to San Francisco because they team is “a big part of our city.”

Still, she says she will travel over the bridge to support her team.

The Warrior are set move to Chase Center, a new arena being built in San Francisco, in October 2019.

___

7:00 a.m.

Golden State Warriors fans in gold and blue T-shirts and holding signs that read “Dynasty” are already lining the streets along the team’s parade route in Oakland, California.

Hundreds of fans have taken their places behind barriers set up along the route early Tuesday, four hours before the celebration is set to start at 11 a.m.

The parade will start at Broadway and 11th Street in downtown and the team has promised to interact with fans more than in previous years.

The NBA champions have gone back-to-back, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 on Friday night to finish off a four-game sweep of these NBA Finals. It was the fourth consecutive finals between the clubs.

It was their third championship in four years.

___

12:30 a.m.

For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line downtown Oakland streets Tuesday to cheer the Warriors winning their third NBA title in four years.

The NBA champions have gone back-to-back, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 on Friday night to finish off a sweep of these NBA Finals in the fourth consecutive meeting between those clubs.

City streets have been lined with gold and blue banners along the parade route and shop and restaurant owners say they are getting ready to open their businesses during the big celebration.

Officials say as many as 1 million fans are expected to attend.