ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local bikers came together to raise money for a special cause in Guernsey County.

The non-profit organization, Children’s Advocacy Center, held its third annual ice cream run hosted by the Myld Hogz on June 30th. Director of the center says a lot of their success wouldn’t be possible without the help from Myld Hogz each year.

“It’s amazing. I mean, I can’t even put it into words. They’ve done an amazing job and the fact that they pick us to come back to every year. And their hearts are in it, so it makes it that much better. They’re an amazing group of people,” said Hilaree Homko.

Last year, Myld Hogz donated a brand new playground for the children at the center. President, Danny McComb, says he loves to help out as much as he can because it hits close to home for him and his family.

“Me and my wife ourselves adopted three kids that was sexually abused as babies. This place didn’t exist when they were in the system. So now that it’s here to help children like mine, it’s sort of personal to raise money for these guys and do what they do. They do fantastic jobs,” explained McCombs.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised went to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Guernsey County.