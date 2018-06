COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three area baseball players were named to the 2018 all-Ohio team by the Ohio High School Baseball and Softball Coaches Association.

John Glenn placed two on the DII all-Ohio team. Pitcher Paul Szalay was named second team while team mate Brady Emerson was named first team in the outfield. They helped take the Little Muskies to the regional semi-final game this year.

In DIV Rosecrans’ Jack Nash named named honorable mention.