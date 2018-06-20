Three men charged in death investigation

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio- According to the Guernsey County Sheriff Office, three men have been charged in the death investigation of a Kansas man.

According to Sheriff Jeff Paden– Rot Tran, age 42 of California, Bi Tran age 42 of Canal Fulton, and Thomas Raybould age 54 of North Canton have been charged by detectives with Involuntary Manslaughter.

According to the department, the bonds were set at $500,000 on Rot, and $250,000 for Bi, and Raybould.

A fourth man that had been detained was not charged. The case is still being investigated at this time.