Three new officers sworn in to the Zanesville Police Department

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department swore in three new officers on Wednesday, one of whom made history.

According to Police Chief Tony Coury, Alexis Glaub is the first woman to be hired in over twenty years, an addition he says he is excited about.

“It’s nice to have a lady come onto the force, it’s not that we don’t want to hire women, it’s that we don’t get qualified women,” Coury said, “today we got one.”

Coury said the police department doesn’t hire just anyone and is confident that the three officers sworn in today are sound individuals that he expects will do well in continuing the enforcement of Zanesville.

“Too much today the news portrays bad light on law enforcement, I don’t think we have that here in the city of Zanesville,” Coury said, “we have good law enforcement officers in the city of Zanesville and in Muskingum County.”

Coury said the force looks for qualified individuals and if there are people who know this is what they want to do, go see the city of Zanesville’s Civil Service Office and they will help you get started.

“If this is what they want to do come see us and they will get you the information you need,” Coury said.

The three officers sworn in today are Charles Lewis, Nicholas Bohn, and Alexis Glaub.