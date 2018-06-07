Thursday’s Time Schedule

by Associated Press on June 7, 2018 at 7:55 am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

STANLEY CUP FINALS

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Washington, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

