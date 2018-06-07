Thursday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|BASEBALL
Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|STANLEY CUP FINALS
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|WNBA
Minnesota at Washington, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.