Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl celebrates 70 years

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl celebrates being in business for 70 years.

Owner of Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl, Bill Sullivan, said he has been a part of Tom’s Ice Cream for 40 of those 70 years. He said he’s proud to be part of a mom and pop store that’s still open.

“I don’t know anything different. I’ve always been a part of a mom and pop, Zanesville local business and it’s great. It’s one of those things that have daily challenges but, great employees really make it happen,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said Tom’s is a part of Zanesville and Muskingum County community. He said people come and go but, he hears countless stories about when families come back to visit they stop at Tom’s. He said his most memorable experience was being part of a national television special.

“Last year, when we got featured on the food network. We filmed that and it was instantaneous. People were coming in from all over. But, the food network, the cooking network and that kind of thing, that’s national exposure. It was very impactful,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl wants to serve not only great ice cream but, also make it a place for memories.