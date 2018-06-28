ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The annual Tools for School is back.

June 28th kicked off the McHugh promotion where every car they sell, they donate fifty dollars to the Eastside Community Ministry campaign, Tools for School. Chairman, Betsy Thomas, says each backpack is packed specifically for that student, with items including crayons, pencils and notebooks.

“Since we’ve started this, we pack to the teacher’s list. So we spend probably six weeks getting the lists from the individual schools for each teacher. So hopefully the child gets what everybody else is showing up with,” explained Thomas.

Their goal is to pack a thousand backpacks for students in the area before school starts in the fall. Eastside Community Ministry would like to give a big thank you to McHugh for his generous donations.

McHugh responded with, “it is probably the best thing i get to do all year because it’s really important that if the kids don’t get the tools that they need to be successful in school, they won’t have the tools they need later to be successful in life.”

Thomas says they are looking for volunteers to help pack the bags. If you are interested, you can contact her at http://eastsideministry.org.