Top pick Casey Mize struggles in perhaps college finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Casey Mize’s college career may have ended with one of his worst outings.

The overall No. 1 pick in the MLB draft from Auburn allowed six earned runs in a loss to top-seeded Florida in the NCAA baseball tournament Saturday.

Auburn coach Butch Thompson made clear there’s no scenario in which Mize would return to the mound in the best-of-three super regional.

The Tigers (42-22) would need to win two straight against the Gators (46-18) to advance to the College World Series for Mize to get another start. Florida hasn’t lost consecutive games at home since April 2017.

So if this was Mize’s college finale, it was one he would like to forget. Mize (10-6) allowed seven hits in five innings. He walked a career-high four and plunked a batter.