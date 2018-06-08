Travelling memorial honors the fallen

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Flags are flowing and heroes are remembered. Friday opened the Ohio Flags of Honor memorial at Zanesville High School with a ceremony.

President of Ohio Flags of Honor Gino Zimmer created the travelling memorial after his son was killed in action in 2004 as a way to honor the fallen and carry out his son’s legacy.

“Something to do to hangout with him and remember him, but then also I knew that he would want his comrades to be there with him,” Zimmer said.

Volunteers from the high school helped set up the memorial Friday morning, some of whom have returned for many summers. Specialist Landon Gadd is one of them, and said it was an honor to be there and it gives him a feeling that is hard to explain.

“To me it’s the same men and women that took the same oath that I did, and it very well could be one of us,” Gadd said, “It hits too close to home and it’s a surreal moment.”

Zimmer said it is also important to remember those who are in combat today and encourages everyone to experience the memorial for themselves.