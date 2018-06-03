Trial starting in false-rape case involving football players

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An alleged confession is expected to be a key issue as a New York woman accused of making false rape allegations against two college football players goes on trial in Connecticut.

Jury selection in the case of 19-year-old Nikki Yovino is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court. She’s charged with felony evidence tampering and misdemeanor reporting a false incident.

Yovino is from South Setauket, New York, on Long Island. She was attending Sacred Heart University in Fairfield when police say she reported being raped by two Sacred Heart football players at an off-campus party in October 2016.

Police say she later confessed the sex was consensual and she made false rape allegations to gain sympathy from a prospective boyfriend.

Yovino’s lawyers say police pressured her into making a false confession.