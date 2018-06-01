Trikes by Rodney celebrates 10 years with new location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local business is celebrating 10 years with a ribbon cutting at their new location.

Trikes by Rodney opened the doors to its new location on Linden Avenue. Rodney and Mollie Crooks started the business in a one car garage. They then expanded into a 13,000 square feet facility before purchasing this new location. They’ve been renovating for two years to be able to provide their services.

“We take a motorcycle and we convert it into a trike which is three wheels and they’re kits. We’re a dealer for California Sidecar and MotorTrike and we just take everything off the back basically and put all new on,”said owner Rodney Crooks.

The additional space allows the business to offer more bikes and other products.

“We’ve expanded in the accessories on the chrome line, and clothing and the leathers. It’s pretty unique that it’s the leathers. So that’s a good name for them. The clothing, the women apparel, that we have is made in Dayton, Ohio. So it’s USA made,” said Crooks.

Trikes by Rodney will be having an open house tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.