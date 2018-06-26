Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NCAA College World Series

Game 1 — Arkansas vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

WORLD CUP
GROUP C
At Sochi, Russia

Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m.

At Moscow

Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m.

GROUP D
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m.

