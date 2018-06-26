Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|BASEBALL
Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|NCAA College World Series
Game 1 — Arkansas vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.
|WNBA
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|WORLD CUP
|GROUP C
|At Sochi, Russia
Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m.
|At Moscow
Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m.
|GROUP D
|At St. Petersburg, Russia
Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.
|At Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m.