UEFA punishes Roma, Spartak, Athletic Bilbao for fan clashes

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has punished three clubs and ordered fines totaling 145,000 euros ($169,000) for fan violence at Champions League and Europa League games.

Roma was fined 50,000 euros ($58,000) and cannot sell tickets to its first away game in next season’s Champions League.

Roma fans attacked Liverpool fans outside Anfield before the semifinal, first-leg game in April. A Liverpool fan was seriously injured.

UEFA says it fined Spartak Moscow 55,000 euros ($64,000) and Athletic Bilbao must pay 40,000 euros ($47,000) for fan clashes at a Europa League game in February.

A Spanish policeman suffered a cardiac arrest and died during the crowd trouble.

Spartak is banned from selling tickets to its next two away games in UEFA competitions.

Athletic must close a 2,000-seat section of its stadium at its next home game.