United Way hosts annual community breakfast

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties held its annual Community Celebration Breakfast at Ohio University Zanesville-Zane State College.

The organization hosts the breakfast to announce the results of its annual funding campaign and to recognize its partners. Executive Director Meg Deedrick said this year the organization did something new and talked about ALICE data, which stands for asset limited income constrained employed.

“65% of the households in the City of Zanesville for example, are either below the poverty level or they are not making enough income to not be under financial strain,” said Deedrick. “Or they are under some financial strain when you look at the costs for housing, food, childcare, healthcare, and transportation.”

Deedrick said they are taking the data and working to see how they can best serve the needs of the community and how to directly impact the families under financial strain.

“We have to provide services not just for those who are struggling to get a job, but the job is not the finish line,” Deedrick said. “We need to provide services for those who are employed and still struggling. And we’re doing some of that this year with our investment.”

Deedrick said they also honored volunteers, corporate partners, and other community partners at the event.