United Way still seeking board book donations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan counties is asking for donations for their book drive.

The book drive in partnership with the Muskingum County Library System and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department aims to get board books into the hands of young readers. Executive Director of the Library, Jennifer Spillman, said it’s important to begin reading to children right at birth.

“This whole book drive is all about early childhood literacy,” said Spillman. “And the importance of early childhood literacy is critical for our children once they hit school aged literacy.”

Spillman said there are five components of early childhood literacy. She said reading, playing, talking, singing, writing, and drawing are all things you can do with your kids starting the day they are born. The book drive will help give books to families that may not have access to them.

“The goal of this book drive is to collect 2000 board books so that the partnership can give out at least one board book to every WIC family in the county,” said Spillman.

If you would like to donate new or gently used board books or sensory books, you can drop them off at the United Way, any library location, or the Health Department.

Drop off locations:

Help Me Grow and WIC

Walls of Books

Woodforest Bank (Walmart North and South locations)