UPDATE: Body of man found in Licking River

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio- According to the Licking County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday June 26th, James Michael Krofft was located in the Licking River approximately 1/4 mile east from his last known location. He was found by first responders and pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted by the Licking County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Sunday June 24th, first responders were notified of a missing person who fell off a raft in the Licking River. Several area fire departments, Ohio Department of Natural Resource officers and deputies responded to the scene to begin search efforts. According to witnesses, James Michael Krofft was floating in the river when he fell off of his raft into fast-moving water. Responders utilized boats to conduct the search efforts and divers did not enter the water due to its speed. Search efforts resumed Monday June 25th and his body was located on Tuesday June 26th.