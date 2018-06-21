Update: House fire on Pinecrest Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Falls Township Fire Department was called to a fire at 6140 Pinecrest Drive just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Captain Brad Gibson said they arrived on the scene and found the one-story house with light smoke showing and discovered a small fire in the basement but it did not spread anywhere else.

“It was completely contained to the basement and we were able to put it out pretty quickly and we got everything cleaned up and there is minimal damage,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the two residents were outside on their arrival and everyone is safe. They do not know the cause of the fire at this time and the residents are okay to go back once everything is cleaned out.