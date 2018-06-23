Update: Northpointe vehicle accident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, State Troopers were called to Northpointe Road for an injury accident Friday at 2:45 p.m.

According to Sergeant Jeffery Jirles, upon arrival officers found a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire on its top and the driver, 62-year-old Steven Lanham of Warsaw, was trapped in the car. Officers said Lanham was freed from the car by Dresden Fire and EMS transported him to Genesis Hospital. State Troopers believe a medical condition may have contributed to the cause of the crash but the accident still remains under investigation.