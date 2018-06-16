US routs Canada to win FIBA Americas under-18 title

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 18 points to help the United States win its fifth straight FIBA Americas under-18 title, 113-74 over Canada on Saturday night.

Quentin Grimes and Matthew Hurteach add 17 points, and Jeremiah Robinsonhad 14 for the U.S. team coached by the University of Kansas’ Bill Self.

A.J. Lawson led Canada with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The United States, Canada and semifinal losers Argentina and Puerto Rico earned spots next year in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

In the third-place game, Argentina beat Puerto Rico 87-79. Chile was fifth, beating the Dominican Republic 69-63, and Panama edged Ecuador 66-51 for seventh.