Vettel sets track record to lead Austrian GP final practice

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday as Ferrari caught up with the upgraded Mercedes cars.

The German set a track record of 1 minute, 4.070 seconds to edge Lewis Hamilton’s fastest lap by 0.029, with Valtteri Bottas 0.134 behind in third.

Hamilton and Bottas went 1-2 in both of Friday’s sessions as Mercedes introduced significant changes to the aerodynamics of its cars.

Max Verstappen quit practice with eight minutes left as the engine of his Red Bull suddenly turned off, leaving his team two hours to get the car working again for qualifying later Saturday.

Hamilton will be chasing his 50th pole position in a Mercedes, and 76th overall. Only Michael Schumacher had more pole positions with one team — 58 with Ferrari.