Volunteers help at Maple-Harding Community Garden

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local community garden is getting an update.

Volunteers from the Colgate plant in New Concord came to the Maple-Harding Community Garden to help build new garden beds and update existing ones. Garden Founder Melanie Imlay said the garden opened in 2013 and the original beds built out of recycled pallets are starting to fall apart.

“We started it back then, and like I said, built the beds out of pallets and volunteer help and its continued to grow,” said Imlay. “We add more beds every year and this year we’ve started replacing those beds.”

She says they will be adding some raised beds as well so that people can garden while standing up. Imlay said the garden is also a way for people to give back to the community and that a lot of the gardeners grow things for others including local food pantries like Christ’s Table. Gardener Ruth Greene has been a part of the garden for 5 years and said the gardening helps to keep her healthy.

“I like to garden mostly because of the health, and everything’s fresh and it keeps you busy,” said Greene. “I like to come over and see all the flowers too.”

Those interested in having a plot in the garden can call Imlay Uniforms at (740) 453-2400, visit Maple-Harding Community Garden on Facebook, or stop by the store to pick up an application.