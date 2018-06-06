ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Proud dog owners can buy clothes to show their love of dogs and support a local shelter at the same time.

Owner of Wag Swag, Stephanie Hill travels from place to place to sell dog themed clothes. She said this is a great way to show off your love of dogs.

“Dogs are a part of the family. People are wanting to do more and more things with their dog and include them as really a part of the family. People like to show off how much they love their dogs,” said Hill.

Hills said when she sells a t-shirt or any other apparel 10% of the profits are donated to the Animal Shelter Society.

“I sponsor some of their major fundraisers. I also sponsor adoption fees and I’ve been involved in volunteering with the shelter for over a decade. I know the good work that’s done there and so if a little work I’m doing can help them with what they’re doing, that just makes it even better,” said Hill.

Hill spoke to the Zanesville Rotary club about her love of being able to sell dog themed apparel while helping out the shelter at the same time.