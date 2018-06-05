Wanted: Devon Maurice Berry

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for this week’s most wanted suspect.

27-year-old Devon Maurice Berry also known as “Doe” is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Berry has tattoos on his right hand and arm, neck and left wrist.

He’s described as being 6’1, weighing 180lbs with black hair and eyes.

The sheriff’s office said he’s considered armed and dangerous and is known to travel between Zanesville and Coshocton.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts they’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.