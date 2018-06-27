Wanted Men Arrested in Coshocton Co.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said two men considered very dangerous are now behind bars.

The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Todd A. McCoy, from the Coshocton area was apprehended in a rural area of Lafayette Township on Tuesday.

24-year-old Dakota B. Grim, from the Kimbolton area, turned himself in Friday without incident.

The pair was wanted on weapons charges and for questioning into recent burglaries.

Authorities also said they’ve arrested 18-year-old Lisa M. Davis, who was found with McCoy. Davis was wanted on obstructing justice charges.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.