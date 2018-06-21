Warriors take Jacob Evans with 28th pick of the first round

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors, looking for depth, took Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans with the 28th overall selection in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Evans, who turned 21 three days ago, was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award a year after being a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year.

Evans averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 105 career games with Cincinnati.

His mother, Theresa Chatman-Evans, was a point guard at Grambling.

The Warriors traded their second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets five years ago for Andre Iguodala.