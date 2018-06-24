Water rescue teams called to Licking River

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Water rescue teams were called to areas of the Licking River near Blackhand Gorge and Dillion Dam around four twenty p.m. today.

Hanover Fire Lieutenant Christopher Mitchell said they had reports of one person in the water and search teams were sent into the river. Sheriff’s were stationed on the Pleasant Valley Road Bridge.

“They were stationed there just in case there was any incident where someone made it down that far, we could at least get a throw bag to them,” Mitchell said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Licking County Dive and Rescue Team were among the teams dispatched to the scene and Mitchell said the search won’t go through the night.

“At dark we call any kind of search off and then we re-group tomorrow, go from there,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell reports that this is all of the information they have at this time but we will keep you updated as we know more.