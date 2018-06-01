Weather Discussion

FRIDAY 6/1:

TODAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 82

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms Ending. Mostly Cloudy. Low 62

SATURDAY: Isolated Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. High 80

DISCUSSION:

Good Morning Southeast Ohio!

A cold front will cross the region towards this evening continuing showers and storms with the main chance being an organized line of storms associated with the front. Some strong storms may develop along the front. Highs will linger into the lower 80s with yet again another humid day.

Cooler and less humid air will return behind the front for this weekend with highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. A slight chance for rain looks to carry over into Saturday with the a lingering shower/storm primarily in the morning.

Another cold front will cross the region late Sunday supporting more scattered showers and storms. This front looks to gain some upper level support in ushering in comfortable humidity levels with highs in the low to mid 70s early next week.

Have a Great Friday!

-Nathan

Connect with me:

Twitter: @NShuttWHIZ

Facebook: Nathan Shutt WHIZ

E-Mail: nshutt@whizmediagroup.com