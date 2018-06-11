Wednesday afternoon Farmers Market kicks off this week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market Is a Saturday staple in the community now market goers don’t have to wait a whole week to pick up more produce.

The Wednesday afternoon market is returning for its second year. Located on 3rd Street between Market and Shinnick, the market gives those who don’t have access to the market at the fairgrounds a chance to pick up fresh local produce.

“What we discovered was there’s no buses that run to the fairgrounds on Saturday. The easiest way to provide our local produce to folks in Zanesville that wanted to use the bus was to come down here during the business day buses run till 6,” said Supers: Scott Bush the Zanesville Farmers Market Board of Directors President.

The vendors at the Wednesday market are typically the same ones who sell at the Saturday market. Shoppers will be able to get all of the same produce they’re used to, such as fruits and veggies, at the afternoon market..

“We also have locally produced meat. We have farmers that produce their own beef, pork, lamb, chicken, turkey when it’s available,” said Bush.

The afternoon market will begin this Wednesday and run through September. Vendors will line the street from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will also be food trucks and occasionally musicians for entertainment.