Wednesday Farmers Market: Curly Girl Farm

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Despite the rain showers, vendors and shoppers came out to the second week of the Wednesday Farmers Market.

Fresh produce is starting to ripen into season as summer heats up, and Kristen Baughman of Curly Girl Farm says green beans are her sign that summer is here. She said that along with the green beans, she has shell peas and lettuce, and will soon have tomatoes as well.

“My favorite thing are beans, but I would say the most popular item for my customers are the tomatoes,” said Baughman. “I grow little cherry tomatoes that are really popular, they’re kinda colorful and make a nice salad. Everyone’s really excited when those start ripening.”

Baughman has been a part of the market for about ten years, and said that every year her stand gets bigger and has more to offer. She also said she enjoys getting to work outside and watch everything grow.

“Its fun to be outside and it’s just such a nice…It’s a miracle to watch things grow to me,” said Baughman. “It’s a fun job. It’s hard work though, for sure.”

The market will continue to run every Wednesday from 4 to 7 P.M. on Third Street downtown through the end of the summer.