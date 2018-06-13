Wednesday Farmers Market returns to Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- For those who can’t make it to the Zanesville Farmers Market on Saturday, there’s now another chance to buy fresh, local grown produce during the week.

The Wednesday Farmers Market kicked off on June 13th in downtown for the second year. Market Manager Betty Tolliver said that due to the weather, produce is off to a bit of a slow start, but that more and more vendors will be there each week.

“I think another couple weeks though we’ll be loaded with green beans, and snap peas, and I know the blueberries are just now starting to ripen real well,” said Tolliver. “We look forward to just getting bigger and bigger every week.”

There will also be more than produce for sale, with craft vendors and live music joining the market throughout the summer. Tolliver said the reason for starting the Wednesday market was to give more people another chance to buy local produce.

“You know produce ripens more than just Saturdays.” said Tolliver. “It ripens all weeks long, and people have a need for fresh produce all week long.”

She also said that the buses run right by the market, allowing those without another way around access to fresh fruits and vegetables. The market will run through the end of September and is held every Wednesday from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. on 3rd Street between Market and Shinnick.