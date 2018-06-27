Wednesday Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Wednesdays mean we were at the Farmers.

We are introducing you to a new vendor – the Mt. Airy Beef Farm food truck. Ben Carpenter and his wife grow their own beef on their farm in Perry County. This week was their first time visiting the Zanesville Farmers Market.

“So we’re glad we can be here and bring some of our beef from Perry County over to the Zanesville Farm Market,” exclaimed Ben.

The Carpenters are looking forward to coming out as much as they can and showing off their locally grown beef.