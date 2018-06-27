West Nile Virus found in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, OHIO – According to the the Licking County Health Department, they have identified the first West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes of 2018 in traps set in the Villages of Alexandria, Johnstown, and Harrison Township.

The Health Department said the traps were set on June 21 and 22 of 2018 and today they found out about the results from the Ohio Department of Health Laboratory. These areas are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitoes as a part of the Health Department’s mosquito control program.

“It’s not a surprise that we have identified West Nile Virus in the county, but it’s important for residents to take some simple safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Chad Brown, LCHD Director of Environmental Health. “Be sure to eliminate standing water on your property to reduce breeding sites, apply EPA-approved insect repellent, wear pants and sleeves when appropriate, and avoid outdoor activity after dark when mosquitoes are most active.”

