WNBA having captains draft teams under new All-Star format

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is changing its All-Star Game format this season.

In a similar format to the one the NBA used this past season, two captains will draft the All-Star teams from the pool of players voted to participate in the game. The captains will be the players with the highest vote totals from a combination of fans, media, coaches and player ballots.

The captains will then draft the two teams from the 20 remaining players selected to be All-Stars. Unlike previous years, conference affiliation will be taken out of the mix.

Fans will only vote for their top 10 choices while players, coaches and the media panel will each vote for 22 players, selecting nine guards and 13 frontcourt players. Players and coaches may not vote for members of their own team.

The game will take place on July 28 in Minneapolis.

