Yankees put C Sanchez on DL, send OF Frazier to minors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Yankees have put All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right groin.

The Yankees made the move before playing at Philadelphia on Monday night. They also optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from the minors.

Sanchez was hurt Sunday while running out a double-play grounder at Tampa Bay.

The 25-year-old Sanchez is hitting .190 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs, a season after he made the AL All-Star team while batting .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs.

Frazier hit .350 in eight games after recently being promoted from the minors. The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 50-25.