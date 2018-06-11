Yanks’ Cessa has 1st rehab outing after nearly 2 months out

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa made his first game appearance in nearly two months, struggling with his control as he allowed two runs over 1 2/3 innings for the Class A Tampa Tarpons in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia’s Clearwater Threshers on Monday night.

Cessa, a 26-year-old right-hander, pitched four innings over three relief appearances in early April, then went on the disabled list with a left oblique strain.

In his first outing since April 17, Cessa gave up three hits and four walks, allowing a run-scoring forceout and an RBI single. He threw 19 of 46 pitches for strikes.

New York is looking for starting pitching. No. 5 starter Jordan Montgomery had Tommy John surgery last week and Masahiro Tanaka will be sidelined for at least several weeks after injuring both hamstrings running the bases Friday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball