YMCA summer camp

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum Family YMCA is allowing kids to learn and play during their summer vacation.

The YMCA has a summer camp for anyone in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Camp Counselor, Michael Elliott said despite the rainy weather the kids still got to have a fun time and see old friends.

“They get to hang out with all their friends that they haven’t seen all year. All these kids go to different schools. They get to come together hang out, go swimming, get to go over to O.U.Z. and get to play in the rec center and play games all the time. This builds team building and communication with them,” said Elliott.

Elliott said even though it’s just his second day as a counselor, he’s already having a great experience while bonding with the kids.