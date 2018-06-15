YMCA swim tests promote pool safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Summertime means pool time, and while staying cool it is also important for kids to stay safe.

At the Muskingum County YMCA, campers are required to take swim tests to determine where they can and cannot swim. Lifeguard Brian Berry said the staff is well-trained and always watching, but the colored necklaces the kids wear to show their swimming level help keep them safe.

“Parents don’t want to leave their kids to someone who’s not trained to protect them, so we try to make sure we have the best training to protect the kids because it’s important to have fun but also be safe in the summer,” Berry said.

Campers Corgan Goldean and Alivia Demamattei said they love to come to the pool, but also know how important it is to take the swim test and listen to the rules.

“It is important to listen to the lifeguards because they know what’s best for you,” Goldean said.

“They help you be safe to follow the rules and help you not be injured or help you listen to the rules, and they help you do whatever you need to do when you’re at the pool,” said Demamattei.

Berry said that pool safety also means staying protected from the sun and heat, so it is important to remember to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.