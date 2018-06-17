ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Memorial Concert Band didn’t let a change in venue stop it from performing this Fathers’ Day.

The concert was changed from Zane’s Landing Park to Secrest Auditorium due to heat. Artistic Director Janine Schmelzer Bock said, despite the last minute change, she’s still happy the community came out to enjoy the band.

“In the past few years, we’ve been able to come here inclement weather. Where we didn’t have that even 10 years ago. So, this has been very nice to us,” said Bock.

The Zanesville Memorial Concert Band performed songs centered around, ‘ARE’ you ready for Summer.

“It has all kinds of songs that start with the letter ‘R.’ And some of them have a composer and that name starts with the letter ‘R.’ And of course we have to do a song from Pirates of the Caribbean because it, of course, is ‘Arrrr,” said Bock.

Beside Pirates of the Caribbean, another famous movie song was played… Raiders of the Lost Ark.