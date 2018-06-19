Zanesville Rotary Club president

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Noon Rotary Club’s president reflects back on his tenure on the day of his last official meeting in charge.

Don Mason became president of the Zanesville Noon Rotary Club back in February of 2017. Mason said being president is a wonderful opportunity to be involved in the community and to make a difference in people’s lives. He said what he’s most proud of is all the investing into the community rotary does.

“Fundraising is key because you can’t invest in the community if you don’t raise money somewhere. So I always try to remind people yes we sell roses for $20 a dozen but, 10 of that supports local causes,” said Mason.

Mason said even though he has been president for over a year, his most memorable experience happened just a few weeks ago.

“About 30 of us were actually bagging 250 bags of 10 to 12 pounds of food each and knowing that we had that many people engaged and that kind of event and knowing that the food was going to three elementary schools in the area to help children in the low income and distressed areas,” said Mason.

Mason says the next thing he has planned is participating in Dancing Divas, to raise money for the Carr Center. Kyle Witucky will take over as the next Zanesville Rotarian president.