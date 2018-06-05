Zanesville Rotary Hunger 5K

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Children in need were given free food for the summer break thanks to a 5K race.

The Zanesville Noon Rotary Club had its annual Hunger five K last Sunday. The race is done every year to help raise money to make sure more students won’t go hungry during the summer holidays. Each year the fund raised from the previous year’s race buys almost 300 bags of food.

“The three elementary schools, it was about $15 worth of food for each student and we sent it home the last week of school with them. So, these students who are in the greatest need had food that would carry them into the summer break,” said President Elect Kyle Witucky.

Witucky said it’s the Zanesville Rotary Club is proud to do so much for the community. Members said its such a gift for them to help out those who are in need.

“That’s what our club is all about, is helping the local community and also helping with certain international projects. We really appreciate the opportunity to give back here locally and support the community,” said Witucky.

Witucky said 80 runners participated in the race. The amount of money raised during this years 5 K, to feed kids for next years summer break, is still being counted.