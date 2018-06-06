ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local group wants to bring people together to help fight poverty and is asking for the community to get involved.

The Zanesville Think Tank on Poverty is starting its roots in Muskingum County. Volunteer Steve Stewart said the goal of the think tank is to fight poverty by involving the people who are really affected and by giving them voice.

“Where do our voices fall? They fall on deaf ears,” Stewart said, “those people who are face-up living in or next to poverty have a whole series of very important, very delicate problems that need to be resolved.”

Stewart said the group wants to address issues such as housing, transportation, child care, food and clothing, and wants to encourage anyone to join and tell their story because that is the main goal.

“To find out what are the real problems, to find out what are the real solutions, to find out what are the steps that we as a community need to take to join hands and solve these problems,” Stewart said.

The Think Tank will be hosting a film screening and discussion on June 26th at ForeverDads, and welcomes anyone who wants to learn more about the group and its efforts. A free dinner will also be included.

Stewart said the Think Tank is still in its early stages but hopes the word will get out and more people will join to make change happen.

For more information and ways to get involved, contact Lesha Farias at 740-334-2152 or follow the link to their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Zanesville-Think-Tank-on-Poverty-1352245844877179/