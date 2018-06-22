Zoo says 2 giraffes pregnant; calves due in few months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says two of their Masai giraffes are pregnant with their calves due in the next few months.

Zoo officials say the two expectant mothers are 8-year-old Zuri and 6-year-old Cami. The 8-year-old breeding male is Enzi. He is also a Masai giraffe.

Zuri’s calf is due between late August and mid-September. Cami’s calf is due between late September and mid-October.

Officials say these will be the first giraffe births at the Columbus Zoo in nearly 20 years. The last calf was born in 1999.

The calves are expected to weigh anywhere from 100 to 150 pounds and be around 6 feet tall. Their sex is not yet known.

The Masai giraffe is the largest subspecies of giraffe.