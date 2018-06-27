ZPD Officer Pulls Occupant From Smoke Filled Home

A fast acting Zanesville Police officer saves a sleeping teenager at a house fire. Interim Zanesville Fire Chief Doug Hobson says his department was called to 740 Converse Avenue around 5:30 Wednesday morning concerning a house fire. Hobson says the owner of the home eventually put out the fire with a pan of water, but the house filled with smoke. She exited the home and got locked outside.

Z-P-D Officer Jarrod Miracle, who arrived first on the scene, kicked in the back door and woke up the owner’s child and brought him safety outside of the home. Three dogs were also able to escape safely. Hobson says his fire fighters were able to clear the home of all the smoke before the left the scene.