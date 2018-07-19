​​​​​Chamber of Commerce invites businesses to join Safety Council

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Safety in the workplace is always important.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce wants to invite employers to join the Safety Council. Chamber President Dana Matz said they hold a monthly meeting to discuss the best ways to improve workplace safety.

“You always need to be thinking about safety, you need to be prepared,” said Matz. “Not just the physical aspect of it, but the mental aspect of it. We have people come in and talk on a wide range of topics.”

Matz said another benefit of being a part of the Safety Council is that local businesses to save on workers compensation plans. He said smaller businesses can also benefit from Safety Council due to a new plan from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) for companies with 50 employees or less.

“We will be talking about a new plan that the Ohio BWC has rolled out, Better You, Better Ohio,” said Matz. “This is more of a wellness side of the safety. So if somebody is healthy, they’re more likely to be safer is the advantage of this.”

Matz said the deadline to sign up for Safety Council is the end of the month and that people can call the Chamber for more information at (740) 455-8282 or visit them online.