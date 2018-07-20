ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Its never too early to think about Christmas, and the White Pillars Village Shops are celebrating Christmas in July at their stores.

Owner of the White Pillars Christmas House and More Keith Taylor said Christmas in July has become a lot more popular recently and that they wanted to join in the festivities. He said Christmas is a feeling that should last all year long.

“We have people who shop Christmas all year long,” said Taylor. “Christmas is that special time of the year where it’s just…makes your heart warm. It’s a special time that should really be throughout the whole year, not just in December.”

Taylor said it’s a great time for people to get a jump on Christmas shopping and decorating but also to enjoy some Christmas snacks and music.

“My favorite part is the music,” said Taylor. “I love music and then I also like just the actual decorating itself.”

The White Pillars Christmas House will be running Christmas in July sale specials until the 22nd, along with the other White Pillars Village Shops. Taylor also said visitors will receive a free gift just for stopping in the store.