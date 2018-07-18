​​​​​Secrest Auditorium now offering online ticket purchasing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Buying tickets for a local theater just got a little easier.

Secrest Auditorium is partnering with Easy Peasy Ticketing to allow customers to purchase tickets for events and programs online. Zanesville native and CEO of Easy Peasy Ticketing Nate Nale said they pride themselves on offering a straightforward way to buy tickets.

“With a lot of the improvements taking place at Secrest we now are able to offer online ticketing to the community here,” said Nale. “So we integrated our technology right into the new website which will allow a simple and easy ordering process for all the community.

Nale said the best part is that the tickets can be purchased without ever having to leave the Secrest Auditorium website, or creating a special account. He also said that customers will even be able to pick their own seats before checking out.

“Go in and pick out the seat you want to sit in…then go and place your order without needing to create an account or remember a password,” said Nale.

The new website and more ticket information can be found at secrestauditorium.com