​​​​​Small changes can make big differences

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It doesn’t take much to help make a positive difference to the environment.

The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District is working to help community members take care of the environment. Wildlife Education Specialist Nicole Hafer-Lipstreu said that it’s important to think about our impact on the environment and that a small thing like creating a rain barrel, or recycling can make a big difference.

“Those little things for conservation have a big meaning, even though they are only a small thing if everybody does little things and we have really big impacts long term,” said Hafer-Lipstreu.

Hafer-Lipstreu said that they can also provide help with many problems from unwanted wildlife in the backyard to how to keep your pound healthy. She said one of the positive changes in Zanesville has been the addition of community gardens and the chance for people to have a place to grow their own food or flowers.

“A good thing that we’ve had, that we started a few years ago, that’s becoming kind of an up and coming thing is urban agriculture,” said Hafer-Lipstreu. “It’s to help people who maybe live in an apartment, or they live in a rental property and they’re not allowed to have a garden.”

Hafer-Lipstreu said that at the end of the day the Soil and Water Conservation District is there to be a resource and to help make the community a better place.