​​​​​Summer at The Fieldhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Two organizations are working together to help improve the lives of those with disabilities.

Midwest Community Services, which provides support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has partnered with The Fieldhouse to provide a place where Midwest Community members can get some exercise. Midwest Community Services’ Jackie Boetcher said the trips to the Fieldhouse are just one of many things they do each day.

“We plan different stuff every day. We do something educational every day, something fun every day, our individuals work every day,” said Boetcher. “So it’s a lot, they have a lot of opportunities, it’s really really amazing.”

Boetcher said going to the Fieldhouse not only allows each individual the chance to play some basketball, or kick a soccer ball around, but it allows the staff to learn a little about each person in their program.

“And when we do things like this we find out so many new things about each individual, what they like to do. We can grow on that,” said Boetcher.

Boetcher said everyone at The Fieldhouse is so great to work with and that during the summer even kids from the camps come and help them out.